$15.51 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to announce $15.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.82 million to $17.07 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $126.36 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $136.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter.

CURI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,761. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.