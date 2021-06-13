15,994 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $130,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH opened at $63.01 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.24.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.