17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Down 3.1%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 3,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,529,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

YQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

