$174.43 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report sales of $174.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.70 million to $175.60 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $106.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $669.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.70 million to $683.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $702.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $726.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

POWI stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 199,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,951. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $159,667.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

