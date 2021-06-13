$18.26 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $18.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.72 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $10.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $64.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.85 billion to $71.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $65.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,086. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

