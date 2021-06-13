1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Update

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 9.75% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCOB stock remained flat at $$9.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

