$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $268.35. 1,335,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after buying an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after buying an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

