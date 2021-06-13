20 20 Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $219.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock valued at $339,971,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

