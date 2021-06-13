2,025,000 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,500,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYTSU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

