$25.42 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $25.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.97 million. CEVA reported sales of $23.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $116.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEVA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in CEVA by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.14, a P/E/G ratio of 144.97 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.01.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

