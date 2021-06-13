2,579 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,579 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $456,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,359 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $201,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,713 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $207,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

