$276.06 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post sales of $276.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.35 million and the lowest is $273.91 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $246.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.20. 299,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.63. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.