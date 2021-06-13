$281.83 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report $281.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $297.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $202.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 182,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

