$281.83 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report $281.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $297.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $202.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 182,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.36. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.