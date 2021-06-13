$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $4.11 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 263.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $15.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,059,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,893. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

