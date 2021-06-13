$336.69 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report sales of $336.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.90 million and the lowest is $331.00 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $296.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 412,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.75. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 301.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

