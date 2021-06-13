4,476 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $111.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

