$451.80 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post $451.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

JBT traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $140.30. 95,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,076. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $906,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

