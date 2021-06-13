50,000 Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Separately, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

