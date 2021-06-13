$59.85 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post $59.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.55 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 541.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $170.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.50 million to $174.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $193.76 million, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTK. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 632,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,560. The stock has a market cap of $503.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

