$66.55 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $66.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.97 million and the lowest is $66.13 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $76.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $278.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $296.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

SNCR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 217,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,789. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

