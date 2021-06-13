$660.37 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report sales of $660.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $612.38 million. Copart posted sales of $525.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.84 on Friday. Copart has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

