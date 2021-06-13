6,700 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $28,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,400,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Denbury by 1,719.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 525,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $8,467,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $73.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

