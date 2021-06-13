$688.85 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $688.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $701.10 million and the lowest is $684.00 million. Match Group posted sales of $555.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.57. 1,473,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

