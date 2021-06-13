$700.60 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce $700.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $785.40 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $545.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,626 over the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.