7,563 Shares in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,563 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. Research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 747.62%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

