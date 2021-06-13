8,970 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. The Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $177.38. 5,476,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

