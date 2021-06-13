90,614 Shares in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Athenex by 1,087.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 663,814 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 1,895.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,783,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 215,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. Research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATNX. Truist cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

