$968.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $968.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $957.70 million to $987.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $705.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after acquiring an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185,945 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

