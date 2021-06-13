AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of ELUXY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.