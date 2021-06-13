AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Down 76.7% in May

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the May 13th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABQQ opened at $0.07 on Friday. AB International Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.

Get AB International Group alerts:

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.