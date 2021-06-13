AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Up 3.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.80. 6,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,094,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 57.56.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,798,420 shares of company stock valued at $335,410,033 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $153,086,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

