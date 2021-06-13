ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACAD. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,247,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

