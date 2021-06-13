Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 110,164 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:ETH opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $783.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

