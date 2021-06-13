Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CyberOptics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 181,880 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in CyberOptics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBE. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CYBE opened at $33.91 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.54 million, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.58.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

