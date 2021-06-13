Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $224,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,811,182 shares of company stock worth $552,878,187. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

SYNH opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.22.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

