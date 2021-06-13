Acumen Capital Lowers mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$14.00

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Acumen Capital to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

mdf commerce stock opened at C$10.43 on Friday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of C$5.65 and a twelve month high of C$16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.68. The company has a market cap of C$296.25 million and a PE ratio of -15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

