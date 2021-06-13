adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $179.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.36. adidas has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $186.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $1.7749 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is 105.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of adidas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of adidas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.