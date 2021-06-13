adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ADDYY opened at $179.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.36. adidas has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $186.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of adidas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of adidas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
