Aditus Tops 24-Hour Volume of $68,838.00 (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Aditus coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Aditus has a total market cap of $117,650.64 and approximately $68,838.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aditus Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

