Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $31,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Target stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

