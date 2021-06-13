Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE HON opened at $225.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

