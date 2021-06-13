Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $15.66 Million in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,733,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 282,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.