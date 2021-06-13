Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 3,259 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $470.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $461.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.