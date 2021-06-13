AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the first quarter worth $557,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000.

