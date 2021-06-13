Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,594,014 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 233.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

