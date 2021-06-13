Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.44. 149,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,564. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.87.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

