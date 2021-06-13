Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce $80.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $328.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.81 million to $337.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $388.60 million, with estimates ranging from $313.84 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

NYSE:ADC traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.