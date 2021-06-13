Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.09 Million

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce $80.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $328.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.81 million to $337.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $388.60 million, with estimates ranging from $313.84 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

NYSE:ADC traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.