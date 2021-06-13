Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 811.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 224,098 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

