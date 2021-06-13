Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,844 shares of company stock worth $919,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

