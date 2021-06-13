Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Blucora were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Blucora by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blucora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Blucora by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.