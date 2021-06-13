Aigen Investment Management LP Has $285,000 Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,309 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 188,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 82,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,211,000 after buying an additional 760,433 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NTUS opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $936.80 million, a P/E ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 0.51. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 67,196 shares of company stock worth $1,855,398 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

